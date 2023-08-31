Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed at $44.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 0.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Copart, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $950.04 million, up 7.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Copart, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Copart, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.44 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.44.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

