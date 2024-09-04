Copart, Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $322.58 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $347.78 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.068 billion from $0.997 billion last year.

Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

