Copart, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $406.6 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $382.3 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $1.211 billion from $1.127 billion last year.

Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $406.6 Mln. vs. $382.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $1.211 Bln vs. $1.127 Bln last year.

