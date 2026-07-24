Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed the most recent trading day at $27.94, moving +2.72% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 4.88% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.14 billion, indicating a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $4.63 billion, representing changes of -0.63% and -0.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% downward. As of now, Copart, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Copart, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.49, which means Copart, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.