Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed the most recent trading day at $33.07, moving -2.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.63%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 2.57% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.33% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copart, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Copart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion, up 1.6% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $4.65 billion, indicating changes of -0.63% and -0.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Copart, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Copart, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.27.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.