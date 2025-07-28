Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed the most recent trading day at $46.08, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

The stock of company has fallen by 3.09% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of Copart, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.15 billion, indicating a 7.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $4.67 billion, which would represent changes of +11.43% and +10.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Copart, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Copart, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 45.34, so one might conclude that Copart, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

