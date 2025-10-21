Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves 2.23%: What You Should Know

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ended the recent trading session at $45.76, demonstrating a +2.23% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 7.9%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copart, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Copart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.4 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 3.35% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $4.87 billion, which would represent changes of +5.66% and +4.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% lower. Copart, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.66, which means Copart, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

