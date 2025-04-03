Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed at $56.64, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 2.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Copart, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.24 billion, indicating a 10.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $4.74 billion, signifying shifts of +12.86% and +11.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.37. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 36.37.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

