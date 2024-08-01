Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed the most recent trading day at $52.23, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.3%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.89% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Copart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.76%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.07 billion, indicating a 7.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Copart, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.51. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 36.51.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

