Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) was down 1.68% at $32.84. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

The company's stock has dropped by 11.5% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 5.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.23 billion, reflecting a 1.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CPRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $4.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.63% and -0.03%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Copart, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, Copart, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.09. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.94.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.