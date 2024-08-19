Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ending at $51.59, denoting a +0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.77% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying an 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.07 billion, up 7.4% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Copart, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Copart, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.94. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.94 for its industry.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

