Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ending at $52.45, denoting a +1.85% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 2.67% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Copart, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 8.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 7.2% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $4.6 billion, indicating changes of +10% and +8.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Copart, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.51. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 33.51.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

