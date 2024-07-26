Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed at $51.05, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 7.91% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Copart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.82%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.07 billion, reflecting a 7.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.43 per share and a revenue of $4.24 billion, indicating changes of +13.49% and +9.55%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Copart, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Copart, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.18. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.18.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

