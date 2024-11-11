Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Copart, Inc. (CPRT) standing at $56.75, reflecting a +1.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.06%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.36% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 11.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 8.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.09 billion, indicating a 7.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $4.6 billion, indicating changes of +10% and +8.66%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Copart, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.52, which means Copart, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

