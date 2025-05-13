Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ending at $62.39, denoting a +0.37% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.61%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.89% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 9.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.42, reflecting a 7.69% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.24 billion, reflecting a 10.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $4.74 billion, indicating changes of +12.86% and +11.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Copart, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Copart, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.34. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 39.34 of its industry.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

