Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) reached $58.66, with a +0.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 7.69% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.24 billion, indicating a 10.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion, indicating changes of +12.86% and +11.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Copart, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Copart, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.55. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 34.55.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.