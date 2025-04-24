Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ended the recent trading session at $61.97, demonstrating a +1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copart, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Copart, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, up 10.09% from the year-ago period.

CPRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.86% and +11.86%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Copart, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Copart, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.64. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 38.64.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

