Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed the most recent trading day at $27.61, moving -2.4% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

The stock of company has fallen by 6.42% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.39, marking a 4.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.14 billion, indicating a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $4.63 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.63% and -0.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% downward. At present, Copart, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Copart, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.88. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.91.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 232, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.