Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ended the recent trading session at $52.18, demonstrating a +0.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.05% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.37, marking an 8.82% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.09 billion, indicating a 7.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $4.6 billion, demonstrating changes of +10% and +8.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Copart, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Copart, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Copart, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.74, so one might conclude that Copart, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

