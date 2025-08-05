Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) was up +1.76% at $46.55. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.49% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.65%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.33% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 3.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.96%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.15 billion, indicating a 7.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.56 per share and a revenue of $4.67 billion, signifying shifts of +11.43% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Copart, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.49. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 42.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research

