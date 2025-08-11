Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ended the recent trading session at $46.69, demonstrating a +1.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.45%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.69% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Copart, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Copart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 7.23% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.56 per share and a revenue of $4.67 billion, indicating changes of +11.43% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Copart, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Copart, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.75 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 41.75.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

