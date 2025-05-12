COPART Earnings Preview: Recent $CPRT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COPART ($CPRT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,253,401,836 and earnings of $0.42 per share.

COPART Insider Trading Activity

COPART insiders have traded $CPRT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

A JAYSON ADAIR (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $31,855,227 .

. DANIEL J ENGLANDER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 320,000 shares for an estimated $18,210,775 .

. STEVEN D COHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,001,000 .

. JAMES E MEEKS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,400,000

THOMAS N TRYFOROS sold 83,310 shares for an estimated $5,153,556

MATT BLUNT sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,883,000

DIANE M MOREFIELD sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,740,300

COPART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 567 institutional investors add shares of COPART stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

