Copart Director Daniel Englander Sells 80,000 Shares for $2.2 Million. Should Investors Sell Too, With the Stock Down 40%?

Key Points

The transaction involved 80,000 shares, valued at $2.2 million based on the July 13, 2026, weighted-average price.

The disposal reduced the insider's total equity holdings by 14%.

The transaction was conducted indirectly through Ursula Capital Partners, an entity where the director serves as the sole general partner.

The sale occurred as shares of the Dallas-based firm were down 42% over the past year as of the transaction date.

10 stocks we like better than Copart ›

Daniel J. Englander, Director at Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), reported a sale of 80,000 shares of common stock on July 13, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $2.2 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 80,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 510,704 Post-transaction value $14.02 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.55); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026, market close ($27.45).

Key questions

What was the execution methodology for this trade?

The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $27.50 to $27.66. The reported price of $27.55 reflects the weighted average of these executions.

The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $27.50 to $27.66. The reported price of $27.55 reflects the weighted average of these executions. What is the nature of the insider's remaining equity position?

Daniel J. Englander holds no shares directly. His remaining interest consists of ~511,000 shares held indirectly through Ursula Capital Partners, representing a 0.0552% ownership stake in the company.

Daniel J. Englander holds no shares directly. His remaining interest consists of ~511,000 shares held indirectly through Ursula Capital Partners, representing a 0.0552% ownership stake in the company. Are there any other notable changes in the entity's holdings?

In addition to the open-market sale, the filing disclosed that Ursula Capital Partners distributed 40,000 shares to its limited partners on July 13, 2026, though the insider himself was excluded from this distribution.

In addition to the open-market sale, the filing disclosed that Ursula Capital Partners distributed 40,000 shares to its limited partners on July 13, 2026, though the insider himself was excluded from this distribution. What is the company's current market position?

Copart operates as a global provider of online vehicle auctions with a market capitalization of $25.5 billion as of the July 14, 2026, market close. The firm generated $4.6 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue and $1.6 billion in net income over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $27.61 Market Capitalization $25.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.6 billion

Company Snapshot

Copart operates a global online vehicle auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact vehicles through sophisticated virtual bidding technology, generating revenue from auction commissions, seller fees, and ancillary services across multiple international markets.

The company's business model centers on providing comprehensive vehicle remarketing solutions that connect buyers and sellers in a digital marketplace, capturing transaction-based revenue while maintaining a capital-light operational structure.

Copart serves a diverse customer base, including insurance companies, financial institutions, fleet operators, and individual vehicle owners across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Canada, and the Middle East.

Copart is a leading global provider of online vehicle auctions and remarketing services, with a market capitalization of $25.5 billion and TTM revenue of $4.6 billion. The company leverages proprietary digital infrastructure to facilitate vehicle transactions across 11 international markets, generating substantial net income of $1.6 billion on a TTM basis. With 11,600 employees globally, Copart maintains a competitive advantage through its scalable technology platform and established network of buyers and sellers, positioning itself as a critical infrastructure provider in the vehicle disposition and remarketing ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

Englander’s 80,000-share sale doesn’t appear to be a needle-moving development for CPRT shareholders, as the director will still hold over 500,000 shares following the transaction. That said, the timing of the sale is unfortunate for Englander, as Copart is currently in the midst of a 40% drawdown over the last year.

However, following this decline, Copart is one of my favorite S&P 500 companies to buy on the dip right now. After unusually strong hurricane seasons artificially boosted the company’s sales figures in 2024 and 2025, Copart has struggled to sustain those results and has been punished heavily by the market. Sales and EPS in its most recent quarter only inched 2% higher. Now that former CEO Jay Adair is returning to the company as the top banana again, Copart looks to rebound from its current depressed state.

Home to the leading network of 250 salvage yards across North America, Copart is well-positioned to thrive over the longer term as total loss rates continue to soar, as insurers tend to increasingly balk at repairing the technology-dense components in today’s modern cars. Trading at just 17 times forward earnings -- despite averaging 15% annualized revenue growth over the last decade -- I think Copart looks like a compelling risk-reward proposition at today’s price.

Should you buy stock in Copart right now?

Before you buy stock in Copart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Copart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 18, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Copart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Copart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.