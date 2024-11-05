Copart (CPRT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.04, changing hands as high as $53.44 per share. Copart Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPRT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.50 per share, with $58.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.19. The CPRT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

