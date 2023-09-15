Copart (CPRT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Copart, Inc. CPRT reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 31, 2023) adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The bottom line also increased 21.4% year over year.



The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $997.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $950 million. The top line also increased by 12.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Copart, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Copart, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote

Key Stats

CPRT’s fiscal fourth-quarter service revenues came in at $834.2 million, up from $707.8 million recorded in the year-ago period, outpacing our estimate of $784.8 million.



Service revenues accounted for 83.6% of the total revenues. Vehicle sales totaled $163.3 million in the quarter, down from the prior year’s level of $175.6 million. The figure, however, surpassed our estimate of $156.9 million.



Gross profit was up 19.9% year over year to $457.6 million. Total operating expenses flared up 8.7% to $606.9 million. General and administrative expenses rose 28.4% from the prior-year quarter to $55.5 million. Operating income rose to $390.6 million from $324.8 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Net income also shot up 31.9% year over year to $347.8 million.



Copart had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $957.4 million as of Jul 31, 2023 compared with $1,384.2 million as of Jul 31, 2022. Long-term debt rose to $10.9 million at the end of the reported quarter from roughly $2 million as of Jul 31, 2022.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

CPRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked players in the auto space are Oshkosh Corporation OSK, Gentex Corporation GNTX and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 15% and 126.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved north by 23 cents and 18 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year rises of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have moved up by 9 cents each in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2023 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year increases of 9.4% and 25.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 39 cents and 43 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.