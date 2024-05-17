Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher Sales

Copart, Inc. CPRT reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Apr 30, 2024) adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents on higher-than-expected service revenues and vehicle sales. The bottom line also increased 8.3% year over year. The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $1.13 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. The top line increased 10.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Copart’s fiscal third-quarter service revenues came in at $947 million, which increased from $847 million recorded in the year-ago period and also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $929 million. Service revenues accounted for 84% of total revenues. Vehicle sales totaled $180.6 million in the quarter, which grew from the prior year’s level of $174.6 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179 million.

While yard operations expenses rose 13.9% year over year to $391.3 million, the cost of vehicle sales was up 2.2% to $162.8 million. Yard depreciation and amortization came in at $45.8 million, up 8.4% year over year. Yard stock-based compensation declined 19.3% to $1.8 million.

Gross profit was up 8.7% year over year to $525.5 million. General and administrative expenses rose 45.4% from the prior-year quarter to $76.2 million. Total operating expenses rose 14.5% to $690 million.

Operating income rose to $437.2 million from $418.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter amid high sales despite the rise in expenses. Net income also shot up 19% year over year to $382.1 million.

Copart had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.09 billion as of Apr 30, 2024, compared with $957.4 million as of Jul 31, 2023. Long-term debt and other liabilities were $427,000 at the end of the reported quarter.

Net cash from operating activities during the quarter under review totaled $496 million. Capex during the quarter was $87.8 million.

