Copart (CPRT) Price Target Increased by 8.30% to 56.78

The average one-year price target for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been revised to 56.78 / share. This is an increase of 8.30% from the prior estimate of 52.43 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from the latest reported closing price of 50.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copart. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRT is 0.47%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 84.65% to 858,341K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRT is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 39,803K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,226K shares, representing an increase of 49.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 45.63% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 35,011K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,013K shares, representing an increase of 48.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 21,212K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,659K shares, representing an increase of 54.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,659K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,545K shares, representing an increase of 51.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,929K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,723K shares, representing an increase of 45.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Copart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es).

