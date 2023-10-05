Copart (CPRT) Price Target Increased by 11.57% to 52.43

The average one-year price target for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been revised to 52.43 / share. This is an increase of 11.57% from the prior estimate of 46.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.89% from the latest reported closing price of 43.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copart. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRT is 0.50%, an increase of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 459,808K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 20,226K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,671K shares, representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 18,013K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,055K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 15.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,363K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,265K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 12.72% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 11,923K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,712K shares, representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 3.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,213K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,003K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRT by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Copart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es).

