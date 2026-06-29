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Copart CEO Jeff Liaw To Step Down Effective July 31; Exe. Chairman Jay Adair To Resume As CEO

June 29, 2026 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) announced Monday that Jeff Liaw will step down as Chief Executive Officer and director, effective July 31, 2026. Liam first served as CFO since 2016, then President from 2019 to 2022, and finally as the third-ever CEO of Copart since April 2024. He also He served as Co-CEO from March 2022 to April 2024.

The Board has appointed Executive Chairman Jay Adair, who previously led Copart as CEO, to resume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective July 31, 2026. Liaw will support the transition as Special Advisor to Adair.

Adair serves as Executive Chairman of Copart since April 2024. He served as CEO from February 2010 to April 2024, after joining the company in 1989, at the age of 19. He worked with Copart founder and Chairman Willis Johnson.

Adair previously held positions including President from 1996 to 2010 and Executive Vice President from 1995 to 1996.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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