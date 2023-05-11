News & Insights

Markets
CPA

Copa Holdings Up 7% After Reporting Growth In Q1 Profit

May 11, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) are gaining more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade after announcing an increase in first-quarter profit to $121.52 million from $19.76 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $157.79 million or $3.99 per share.

Quarterly revenue for the Panama-based airline company grew 29 percent to $867.3 million from the prior year. Revenue per available seat miles was up 25.5 percent to 13.1 cents.

Currently, shares are at $103.10, up 7.80 percent from the previous close of $95.64 on a volume of 330, 676.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.