Copa Holdings Up 7% After Reporting Growth In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) are gaining more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade after announcing an increase in first-quarter profit to $121.52 million from $19.76 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $157.79 million or $3.99 per share.

Quarterly revenue for the Panama-based airline company grew 29 percent to $867.3 million from the prior year. Revenue per available seat miles was up 25.5 percent to 13.1 cents.

Currently, shares are at $103.10, up 7.80 percent from the previous close of $95.64 on a volume of 330, 676.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.