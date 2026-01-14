Copa Holdings' Traffic Improves Year Over Year in December 2025

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported robust traffic numbers for December 2025 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of traffic) improved on year-over-year basis in June.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In December, available seat miles (ASM: a measure of capacity) increased 10% year over year. RPM surged 10.9% year over year. Since traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 86% from 85.3% in December 2024.

CPA’s Price Performance

Shares of CPA have risen 41.7% so far this year compared with the 11.8% rise in the Zacks Airline industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

December 2025 Traffic Numbers of Other Airline Companies

Apart from CPA, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for December 2025 are Ryanair Holdings RYAAY and LATAM Airlines (LTM)

Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for December 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 14.5 million in December 2025, reflecting 7% year-over-year increase. The December load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 92% remained flat compared with the year-ago levels, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services.

LATAM Airlines reported year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for December 2025. The company reported 10.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), increased 10.5% year over year in December. The consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) for December 2025 fell to 84.5% from 84.8% in December 2024. Also in December 2025, LATAM Airlines transported 7.9 million passengers, an increase of 7.6% year over year.

CPA’s Zacks Rank

CPA currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

