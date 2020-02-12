Copa Holdings' Traffic Falls, Load Factor Rises in January
Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported below par traffic numbers for January 2020. Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), slipped 5.7% to 1.82 billion in the month. On a year-over-year basis, consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles/ASMs) dropped 7% year over year to 2.16 billion.
The downside was caused by reduced capacity due to the extended grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX jets. The carrier with six Boeing MAX 9 jets in its fleet removed all MAX flights from its schedule through March 2020. Consequently, multiple fight cancellations are affecting revenues. The company’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to get impacted by this drab scenario.
Meanwhile, with traffic declining less than the amount of capacity contraction, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) increased 120 basis points to 84.2% in January.
Copa Holdings, S.A. Price
Copa Holdings, S.A. price | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Copa Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Few better-ranked airline stocks are Azul SA AZUL, Ryanair Holdings plc ( RYAAY and Delta Air Lines DAL. All three carriers sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Azul, Ryanair and Delta have rallied more than 6%, 6% and 3%, respectively, in the past three month.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA): Free Stock Analysis Report
AZUL SA (AZUL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.