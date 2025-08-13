Copa Holdings Shares Up 7.7% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Copa Holdings, S.A. ( CPA ) reported solid second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The development, naturally, pleased investors, with the stock improving 7.7% since the earnings release on Aug. 06.

Quarterly earnings per share of $3.61 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 and improved 25.3% year over year. Revenues of $842.60 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $834.8 million and inched up 2.8% year over year, due to an 8% increase in onboard passengers.

Passenger revenues (which contributed 94.6% to the top line) grew 2% year over year to $797.26 million. The upside was owing to a 6.4% year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), offset by a 4.1% decrease in passenger yield. Second-quarter results majorly include flown passenger ticket revenues and passenger-related ancillary revenues.

Cargo and mail revenues of $28.3 million grew 12.4% year over year, owing to an increase in cargo volumes. Other operating revenues of $17.03 million improved 33.9% year over year, owing to the rise in ConnectMiles revenues from non-air partners.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

CPA’s Other Financial Details

On a consolidated basis, Copa Holdings’ traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) grew 6.4% and capacity (measured in available seat miles) increased 5.8% from the year-ago quarter. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 0.5 percentage points to 87.3% in the reported quarter.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile dipped 3.6% year over year to 10.1 cents. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) declined 2.8% year over year to 10.7 cents. Cost per available seat mile dipped 4.6% year over year. Excluding fuel, the metric grew 3.2% year over year. The average fuel price per gallon decreased 17% year over year to $2.32.

Total operating expenses increased 0.9% year over year to $665.98 million owing to higher capacity and maintenance, materials, and repairs costs, mostly offset by lower fuel, passenger-servicing, and sales and distribution expenses.

Expenses on wages, salaries, benefits and other employee expenses rose 6.5%. Maintenance, materials and repairs jumped more than 100% year over year. Sales and distribution costs decreased 5.3% year over year. Passenger servicing costs fell 8.7% from the year-ago quarter. Other operating and administrative expenses decreased 3.6% from the second quarter of 2024.

Copa Holdings exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $236.17 million compared with $164.82 million at the prior-quarter end.

CPA’s 2025 Outlook

CPA’s management expects consolidated capacity to grow 7-8% year over year, and the operating margin is expected to be in the range of 21-23%. RASM is expected to be 11.2 cents.

The load factor for the current year is expected to be 87% (prior view: 86.5%). Non-fuel unit costs are anticipated to be 5.8 cents. The fuel cost is expected to be $2.45 per gallon (prior view: $2.40). Copa Holdings expects to end 2025 with 125 aircraft and 2026 with 131 aircraft.

Currently, CPA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 per share from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. Earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June-end quarter were $16.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion and decreasing marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 and declined 0.8% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion and were flat year over year. JBHT’s second-quarter revenue performance witnessed a 6% increase in Intermodal (JBI) loads, a 13% increase in Truckload (JBT) loads, a 3% increase in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) productivity and a 6% increase in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) revenue per load. These items were offset by Final Mile Services revenue declining 10%, lower revenue per load in both JBI and JBT, a 9% decrease in ICS load volume and a 3% decline in average trucks in DCS. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.87 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $3.25-$4.25.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.4 billion but increased 1.7% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.8% of the top line) increased 1.1% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 46,186 passengers in the second quarter, up 4.1% year over year.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.