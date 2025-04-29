Copa Holdings, S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Copa Holdings filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, available online or in hard copy upon request.

Quiver AI Summary

Copa Holdings, S.A. has submitted its annual report Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the report is accessible on the company's investor relations website. Shareholders can request a free hard copy of the report, which includes the audited financial statements. Copa Holdings, a major provider of passenger and cargo services in Latin America, operates in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. For further inquiries, investors can contact the company's Investor Relations department.

Potential Positives

Copa Holdings has successfully filed its annual report Form 20-F, which is a key regulatory requirement, demonstrating compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.

The availability of audited financial statements provides transparency and may enhance shareholder confidence in the company's financial health.

Shareholders have the option to receive a hard copy of the report free of charge, which can improve investor relations and engagement.

The press release reinforces Copa Holdings' position as a leading provider of passenger and cargo services in Latin America, highlighting its operational scope across multiple regions.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

Where can I find Copa Holdings' annual report Form 20-F?

The annual report Form 20-F is available in the investor relations section of Copa's website at www.copaair.com.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the annual report for free through the hard copy request link provided: https://copa.gcs-web.com/printed-materials.

What financial information does the annual report include?

The annual report includes Copa's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Who can I contact for questions about Copa Holdings' investor relations?

For questions, you can contact Daniel Tapia, Director of Investor Relations, at 011 (507) 304-2774.

What regions does Copa Holdings serve?

Copa Holdings provides passenger and cargo services to North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

Full Release



PANAMA CITY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), has filed its annual report Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





The report is available in the investor relations section of Copa's website at



www.copaair.com



.





Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes Copa's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact below.











Electronic Link:









https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings

















Hard Copy Request Link:









https://copa.gcs-web.com/printed-materials























For more information, please contact Copa Holdings' Investor Relations in the “Contact Us” section of the company’s investor relations website:



copa.gcs-web.com



.







Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit







www.copaair.com







.









CPA-G









CONTACT:



Daniel Tapia – Panama





Director – Investor Relations





011 (507) 304-2774



