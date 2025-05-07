Stocks
COPA HOLDINGS SA Earnings Results: $CPA Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 07, 2025 — 06:51 pm EDT

COPA HOLDINGS SA ($CPA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $4.28 per share, beating estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $899,180,000, beating estimates of $897,177,041 by $2,002,959.

COPA HOLDINGS SA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of COPA HOLDINGS SA stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 529,569 shares (+4063.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,538,523
  • CITIGROUP INC removed 495,818 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,572,485
  • CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 458,702 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,310,731
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 396,911 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,880,538
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 275,726 shares (+568.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,230,800
  • FMR LLC added 230,653 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,269,785
  • CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 229,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,247,308

COPA HOLDINGS SA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/22/2024

