COPA HOLDINGS SA Earnings Results: $CPA Reports Quarterly Earnings

COPA HOLDINGS SA ($CPA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $4.28 per share, beating estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $899,180,000, beating estimates of $897,177,041 by $2,002,959.

COPA HOLDINGS SA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of COPA HOLDINGS SA stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COPA HOLDINGS SA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/22/2024

