COPA HOLDINGS SA Earnings Preview: Recent $CPA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COPA HOLDINGS SA ($CPA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $888,473,770 and earnings of $3.84 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CPA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
COPA HOLDINGS SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of COPA HOLDINGS SA stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP added 555,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,165,656
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 514,881 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,247,742
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 455,382 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,733,046
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 433,670 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,695,592
- WISHBONE MANAGEMENT, LP added 420,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,412,800
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 237,888 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,323,409
- CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 229,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,194,824
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.