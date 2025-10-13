Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Copa Holdings (CPA). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 2.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $127.09 in the previous session. Copa Holdings has gained 38.5% since the start of the year compared to the -7.2% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 3.1% return for the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 6, 2025, Copa Holdings reported EPS of $3.61 versus consensus estimate of $3.25 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.93%.

For the current fiscal year, Copa Holdings is expected to post earnings of $16.53 per share on $3.61 in revenues. This represents a 13.53% change in EPS on a 4.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $18.06 per share on $3.92 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.28% and 8.53%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Copa Holdings has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Copa Holdings? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Copa Holdings has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 9.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.3X versus its peer group's average of 4.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Copa Holdings an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Copa Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Copa Holdings passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Copa Holdings shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does CPA Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CPA have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY). ICAGY has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA beat our consensus estimate by 158.00%, and for the current fiscal year, ICAGY is expected to post earnings of $1.62 per share on revenue of $38.55 billion.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA have gained 4.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 6.65X and a P/CF of 4.52X.

The Transportation - Airline industry may rank in the bottom 63% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CPA and ICAGY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

