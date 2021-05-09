Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Investors in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.3% to close at US$88.47 following the release of its first-quarter results. Revenues of US$186m came in 7.6% below estimates, but statutory losses were slightly better than expected, at US$2.60 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CPA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Copa Holdings' 15 analysts is for revenues of US$1.30b in 2021, which would reflect a major 232% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 82% to US$3.27. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.30b and US$3.78 per share in losses. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a notable improvement in losses per share in particular.

The average price target held steady at US$87.06, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Copa Holdings at US$105 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Copa Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 4x growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 7.7% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 24% per year. So it looks like Copa Holdings is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Copa Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Copa Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

