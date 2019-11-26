Dividends
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CPA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $107.49, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPA was $107.49, representing a -8.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.88 and a 49.29% increase over the 52 week low of $72.

CPA is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation (FDX) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). CPA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports CPA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.83%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CPA as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Frontier Markets ETF (FRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRN with an decrease of -0.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CPA at 8.46%.

