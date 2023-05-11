Copa Holdings S.A. - (CPA) Declares $0.82 Dividend

Copa Holdings S.A. - said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share ($3.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.82 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $105.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.58%, the lowest has been 2.39%, and the highest has been 8.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=101).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copa Holdings S.A. -. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 8.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPA is 0.24%, an increase of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 39,872K shares. The put/call ratio of CPA is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Copa Holdings S.A. - is 128.23. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.27% from its latest reported closing price of 105.74.

The projected annual revenue for Copa Holdings S.A. - is 3,448MM, an increase of 5.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 4,023K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,623K shares, representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,430K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,597K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 2,981K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228K shares, representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 100,615.83% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,685K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 10.64% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,570K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Copa Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Copa Holdings, S.A. is a publicly traded foreign private issuer listed on the New York Stock Exchange and parent company of Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines and its subsidiary, Colombian carrier Copa Airlines Colombia. It is headquartered in Panama City, Panama.

