Copa Holdings reports Q3 EPS $3.50, consensus $3.43

November 20, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $854.71M, consensus $860.65M. Consolidated capacity, measured in available seat miles, increased by 9.5% in the quarter compared to 3Q23. Passenger traffic for the quarter, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles, increased by 7.6% compared to 3Q23. The company reported an 86.2% load factor in 3Q24, a 1.6 percentage-point decrease compared to 3Q23.

