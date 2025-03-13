Copa Holdings Reports Preliminary Passenger Traffic Statistics for February 2025

Copa Holdings reports February 2025 passenger traffic rose 2.3%, with an 86.7% load factor and 1.7% capacity increase.

Quiver AI Summary

Copa Holdings, S.A. has reported its preliminary passenger traffic statistics for February 2025, showing a 1.7% increase in capacity (available seat miles) and a 2.3% rise in passenger traffic (revenue passenger miles) compared to February 2024. The company's load factor reached 86.7%, reflecting a slight improvement of 0.4 percentage points year-over-year. Copa Holdings is recognized as a major provider of passenger and cargo services throughout Latin America, serving various destinations across North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

Potential Positives

Passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 2.3% in February 2025 compared to February 2024, indicating growth in demand for services.

The load factor improved to 86.7%, which reflects a more efficient use of capacity and potentially higher profitability.

The overall capacity (ASMs) increased by 1.7%, suggesting the company is expanding its operations to meet rising passenger demand.

Potential Negatives

Despite an increase in revenue passenger miles and overall load factor, the modest growth in available seat miles may indicate a lack of aggressive expansion or competitiveness in comparison to industry peers.



The reliance on gradual improvements in key metrics suggests potential stagnation in growth strategy, which could raise concerns among investors about long-term profitability and market position.



Compared to February 2024, the growth rates in traffic and capacity are relatively low, which could reflect challenges in demand or market conditions affecting the company's performance.

FAQ

What are Copa Holdings' passenger traffic statistics for February 2025?

Copa Holdings reported a 2.3% increase in revenue passenger miles (RPM) for February 2025 compared to February 2024.

How did Copa Holdings' capacity change in February 2025?

The company's capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 1.7% in February 2025 compared to the previous year.

What was the load factor for Copa Holdings in February 2025?

The load factor for Copa Holdings in February 2025 was 86.7%, which is up 0.4 percentage points from February 2024.

Which regions does Copa Holdings serve?

Copa Holdings provides passenger and cargo services to countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

Where can I find more information about Copa Holdings?

For more information, visit Copa Holdings' official website at www.copaair.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CPA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $CPA stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PANAMA CITY, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for February 2025:











Operating Data









February









2025









February









2024









% Change













Copa Holdings (Consolidated)























ASM (mm)



(1)







2,389.9









2,348.8









1.7





%









RPM (mm)



(2)







2,072.0









2,025.8









2.3





%











Load Factor





(3)









86.7%













86.3%













0.4









p.p.













Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.





Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers





Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized









February 2024: 29 days







For February 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 1.7%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 2.3%, compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.7%, 0.4 percentage points higher than in February 2024.







Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit





www.copaair.com





.







CPA-G







CONTACT:



Daniel Tapia – Panamá





Director – Investor Relations





011 (507) 304-2774



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.