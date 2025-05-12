Copa Holdings Reports Preliminary Passenger Traffic Statistics for April 2025

Copa Holdings reports April 2025 passenger traffic with increased capacity and load factor compared to April 2024.

Copa Holdings, S.A. announced its preliminary passenger traffic statistics for April 2025, revealing a 5.2% increase in capacity and a 5.5% rise in system-wide passenger traffic compared to April 2024. The company's available seat miles (ASMs) reached 2,546.6 million, while revenue passenger miles (RPMs) totaled 2,209.7 million, resulting in a load factor of 86.8%. This load factor reflects a slight improvement of 0.2 percentage points from the previous year. Copa Holdings is a prominent provider of passenger and cargo services throughout the Americas and the Caribbean.

Potential Positives

Passenger traffic increased by 5.5% year-over-year, indicating strong demand and growth potential.

Capacity utilization improved with a load factor of 86.8%, reflecting effective operational management.

The company demonstrated a consistent upward trend in both capacity and traffic, showcasing resilience in the aviation market.

Potential Negatives

While the company reported an increase in passenger traffic and load factor, a relatively modest growth in load factor (only 0.2 percentage points higher) may indicate a potential ceiling on growth or market saturation.



The comparatively small increase in capacity (5.2%) relative to passenger traffic growth (5.5%) could suggest challenges in maintaining operational efficiency or profitability in the future.



There is no mention of improvements in revenue or profitability, which raises concerns about whether the increased traffic is translating into financial benefits for the company.

FAQ

What are Copa Holdings' April 2025 passenger traffic statistics?

In April 2025, Copa Holdings reported a 5.5% increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and a 5.2% increase in available seat miles (ASMs).

How did Copa Holdings' load factor change in April 2025?

The load factor for April 2025 was 86.8%, which is an increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to April 2024.

What services does Copa Holdings provide?

Copa Holdings is a leading provider of passenger and cargo services across North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean.

How can I find more information about Copa Holdings?

More information about Copa Holdings can be found at their official website, www.copaair.com.

Where can I contact Copa Holdings' investor relations?

Copa Holdings' investor relations can be reached at copa.gcs-web.com or by phone at +507-304-2774.

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CPA stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CPA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/22/2024

PANAMA CITY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for April 2025:











Copa Holdings (Consolidated)









April









2025









April









2024









% Change











ASM (mm)



(1)







2,546.6









2,421.1









5.2%













RPM (mm)



(2)







2,209.7









2,095.5









5.5%















Load Factor





(3)









86.8





%













86.6





%













0.2





p.p.

















































Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.





Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers





Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized











For April 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 5.2%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 5.5% compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.8%, 0.2 percentage points higher than in April 2024.







Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit





www.copaair.com





.







CPA-G







Investor Relations









copa.gcs-web.com/







Phone: +507-304-2774



