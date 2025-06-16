Copa Holdings Reports May 2025 Passenger Traffic Statistics with 7% Increase in Capacity and 7.5% Rise in Traffic

Copa Holdings reports May 2025 passenger traffic, showing a 7.0% capacity increase and a 7.5% rise in traffic.
Copa Holdings, S.A. announced its preliminary passenger traffic statistics for May 2025, reporting a 7.0% increase in capacity (available seat miles) and a 7.5% rise in system-wide passenger traffic (revenue passenger miles) compared to May 2024. The load factor for the month was 87.6%, slightly up by 0.3 percentage points from the previous year. Copa Holdings is recognized as a prominent provider of passenger and cargo services across Latin America and the Caribbean. Further details can be found on their investor relations website.
Potential Positives
- Copa Holdings reported a 7.5% increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs) for May 2025 compared to the previous year, indicating strong demand for its services.
- The company's capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), saw a 7.0% increase, reflecting growth and expansion in operations.
- The load factor for May 2025 reached 87.6%, improving by 0.3 percentage points from May 2024, signifying efficient use of capacity and strong operational performance.
Potential Negatives
- Preliminary statistics showing only a marginal improvement in load factor (0.3 percentage points) may indicate limited growth potential in passenger utilization despite an overall increase in capacity and traffic.
- While RPMs increased, the growth rate was only slightly higher than the capacity growth rate, suggesting a potential imbalance that could affect operational efficiency and profitability in the future.
- There is no mention of potential challenges or market conditions that could impact future performance, which might raise concerns among investors about the company's preparedness for adverse situations.
FAQ
What are Copa Holdings' preliminary passenger traffic statistics for May 2025?
Copa Holdings reported a 7.5% increase in passenger traffic (RPM) and a 7.0% capacity increase (ASM) compared to May 2024.
How did Copa Holdings' load factor change in May 2025?
The load factor for May 2025 was 87.6%, which represents a 0.3 percentage point increase from May 2024.
What does RPM and ASM stand for in the report?
RPM stands for Revenue Passenger Miles and ASM stands for Available Seat Miles, both key metrics in airline performance.
What market does Copa Holdings serve?
Copa Holdings serves countries across North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean.
Where can I find more information about Copa Holdings?
$CPA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $CPA stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 502,468 shares (+3830.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,458,191
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 458,702 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,411,586
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 262,858 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,303,850
- SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 260,055 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,044,685
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 240,154 shares (+413.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,204,638
- CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 229,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,247,308
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 214,660 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,847,463
$CPA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
Full Release
PANAMA CITY, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for May 2025:
Copa Holdings
(Consolidated)
May
2025
May
2024
%
Change
ASM (mm)
(1)
2,655.2
2,480.5
7.0%
RPM (mm)
(2)
2,327.2
2,165.6
7.5%
Load Factor
(3)
87.6%
87.3%
0.3
p.p.
1. Available seat miles – represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
2. Revenue passenger miles – represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
3. Load factor – represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized
For May 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 7.0%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 7.5% compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 87.6%, 0.3 percentage points higher than in May 2024.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit
ir.copaair.com
.
CPA-G
Investor Relations
investor.relations@copaair.com
