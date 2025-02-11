Copa Holdings Reports Increase in January 2025 Passenger Traffic and Capacity

Copa Holdings reports January 2025 traffic: 22.1% capacity increase, 23.6% passenger growth, 86.4% load factor.

Copa Holdings, S.A. has released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for January 2025, showing significant growth in both capacity and passenger traffic compared to January 2024. The company's available seat miles (ASMs) increased by 22.1%, reaching 2,774.6 million, while revenue passenger miles (RPMs) rose by 23.6% to 2,396.2 million. This resulted in a load factor of 86.4%, which is up 1.1 percentage points from the previous year. The increase in capacity and traffic comes despite the prior year's partial grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX-9 fleet. Copa Holdings continues to provide extensive passenger and cargo services throughout the Americas and the Caribbean.

Potential Positives

Passenger traffic for January 2025 increased by 23.6% compared to January 2024, indicating strong demand for the company's services.

Operating capacity (ASMs) rose by 22.1%, demonstrating the company's expansion and commitment to meeting passenger needs.

The load factor improved to 86.4%, reflecting efficient utilization of seat capacity and potential for increased profitability.

Potential Negatives

Despite an increase in capacity and passenger traffic, the acknowledgment of a partial grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX-9 fleet suggests potential operational challenges that may affect future performance.

The significant reliance on the performance of a specific aircraft model, particularly during grounding periods, raises questions about operational flexibility and potential revenue impacts.

The relatively modest improvement in load factor, up only 1.1 percentage points despite a substantial increase in passenger traffic, might indicate challenges in managing growth effectively.

FAQ

What are Copa Holdings' passenger traffic statistics for January 2025?

Copa Holdings reported a 22.1% increase in capacity and a 23.6% rise in passenger traffic for January 2025 compared to 2024.

How much did Copa Holdings' load factor change in January 2025?

The load factor for January 2025 increased to 86.4%, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than January 2024.

What is the significance of ASMs and RPMs in Copa Holdings' report?

ASMs represent aircraft capacity multiplied by miles flown, while RPMs cover the actual miles flown by paying passengers.

Did Copa Holdings face any challenges in January 2024?

Yes, the company experienced a partial grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX-9 fleet in January 2024.

Where does Copa Holdings provide services?

Copa Holdings serves customers across North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for January 2025:











Operating Data









January









2025









January









2024









% Change













Copa Holdings (Consolidated)























ASM (mm)



(1)







2,774.6









2,273.2









22.1





%









RPM (mm)



(2)







2,396.2









1,938.6









23.6





%











Load Factor





(3)









86.4%













85.3%













1.1









p.p.













Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.





Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers





Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized















For January 2025, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 22.1%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 23.6%, compared to 2024. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 86.4%, 1.1 percentage points higher than in January 2024. These results include the effect of the partial grounding of the Company's Boeing 737 MAX-9 fleet in January 2024.







Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit





copaair.com





.







CONTACT:



Daniel Tapia – Panamá





Director – Investor Relations





011 (507) 304-2774



