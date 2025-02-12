Copa Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Copa Holdings reported Q4 2024 net profit of $166.2 million and full-year profit of $608.5 million.

Copa Holdings, S.A. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year, revealing a net profit of $166.2 million for 4Q24, and $608.5 million for the entire year, a decrease compared to the previous year’s adjusted profits. The operating profit for 4Q24 was $204.2 million with a margin of 23.3%, while the full year operating profit was $753.4 million, reflecting a decline in margins from 2023. Passenger capacity rose by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, but the revenue per available seat mile fell by 10.4%. The company has maintained a strong cash position of about $1.4 billion, representing 42% of last year’s revenue, and ended 2024 with a total debt of $2 billion. Additionally, Copa Airlines was recognized for its punctuality in 2024, and Peter Donkersloot was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2025. A quarterly dividend of $1.61 per share was also approved by the Board of Directors.

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$166.2 million for 4Q24 and US$608.5 million for the full year 2024, indicating strong overall financial performance.

The Company maintained a significant cash position with approximately US$1.4 billion at year-end, representing 42% of the last twelve months' revenues, which provides financial stability.

The Board approved a quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share for 2025, maintaining the same level as the previous year, which is a positive signal for shareholders.

Copa Airlines was recognized for its on-time performance, being named the most on-time airline in Latin America and the third best in the world for the year 2024, reinforcing its industry leadership.

Net profit for 4Q24 decreased by 11.5% compared to 4Q23, raising concerns about the company's profitability trends.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 10.4% in 4Q24 compared to the same period last year, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.

Year-over-year adjusted net profit and adjusted basic EPS showed significant declines of 9.3% and 12.7% respectively, signaling a potential weakening in financial performance.

Full Release



PANAMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (4Q24) and the full year 2024. The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23).









OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$166.2 million or US$3.99 per share for 4Q24. For the full year 2024, the Company reported a net profit of US$608.5 million or US$14.56 per share, compared to a full-year adjusted net profit of US$671.0 million or US$16.68 per share in 2023.



The Company reported an operating profit of US$204.2 million and an operating margin of 23.3% for the quarter. For the full year 2024, the Company reported an operating profit of US$753.4 million and an operating margin of 21.9%, compared to a full-year operating profit of US$807.2 million and an operating margin of 23.4% in 2023.



Capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 7.2% in 4Q24 compared to 4Q23.



Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) came in at 5.9 cents in the quarter, a decrease of 2.6% when compared to 4Q23.



Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents in the quarter, a 10.4% decrease compared to 4Q23.



The Company ended the year with approximately US$1.4 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 42% of the last twelve months’ revenues.



The Company closed the year with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$2.0 billion, while the Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.



In 2024, the Company repurchased US$87 million worth of shares under its ongoing US$200 million share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors. This represents approximately 2% of the Company’s total outstanding shares as of year-end 2024.



During the fourth quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, ending the year with a consolidated fleet of 112 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 32 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, 3 Boeing 737 MAX 8, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.













Subsequent Events









On February 12, 2025, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2025 quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share, maintaining last year’s dividend payment. Dividends will be distributed in March, June, September, and December. The first quarterly dividend will be paid on March 14, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2024.



In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium for the tenth time as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2024. Copa Airlines’ on-time performance of 88.2% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas and the third best in the world, reaffirming its position as one of the leading airlines in the industry.



After an extensive internal and external search, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Donkersloot as Chief Financial Officer effective March 10, 2025. Currently Copa’s Vice President of Human Resources, Peter brings over 20 years of international experience across the Americas, serving as General Manager for various companies across the continent and holding key positions in Commercial, Operations, Logistics, Risk Assessment, and Financial Planning. Peter holds a Global MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

















Consolidated Financial





& Operating Highlights









4Q24









4Q23









Variance Vs 4Q23









3Q24









Variance Vs 3Q24









YTD24









YTD23









Variance Vs YTD23











Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)





3,444





3,310





4.0%





3,449





(0.2)%





13,467





12,442





8.2%









Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)





5,168





4,930





4.8%





5,187





(0.4)%





20,115





18,566





8.3%









RPMs (millions)





6,682





6,263





6.7%





6,711





(0.4)%





25,966





24,052





8.0%









ASMs (millions)





7,747





7,228





7.2%





7,785





(0.5)%





30,077





27,700





8.6%









Load Factor





86.3%





86.7%





-0.4 p.p





86.2%





0.1 p.p





86.3%





86.8%





-0.5 p.p









Yield (US$ Cents)





12.5





14.0





(10.8)%





12.2





2.3%





12.7





13.8





(8.1)%









PRASM (US$ Cents)





10.8





12.1





(11.2)%





10.5





2.3%





10.9





12.0





(8.6)%









RASM (US$ Cents)





11.3





12.6





(10.4)%





11.0





3.1%





11.5





12.5





(8.2)%









CASM (US$ Cents)





8.7





9.7





(10.1)%





8.7





(0.7)%





8.9





9.6





(6.5)%









CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)





5.9





6.0





(2.6)%





5.7





3.1%





5.8





6.0





(3.0)%









Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)





91.2





85.6





6.5%





91.3





(0.1)%





354.5





327.6





8.2%









Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)





2.38





3.08





(22.6)%





2.60





(8.3)%





2.66





3.02





(11.9)%









Average Length of Haul (miles)





1,940





1,892





2.6%





1,946





(0.3)%





1,928





1,933





(0.3)%









Average Stage Length (miles)





1,260





1,229





2.6%





1,267





(0.6)%





1,257





1,251





0.5%









Departures





37,596





36,207





3.8%





37,478





0.3%





146,607





137,044





7.0%









Block Hours





121,549





115,118





5.6%





120,975





0.5%





470,751





438,913





7.3%









Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)





12.0





11.9





0.1%





12.0





—%





11.9





11.9





(0.4)%









Operating Revenues (US$ millions)





877.1





912.8





(3.9)%





854.7





2.6%





3,444.6





3,457.0





(0.4)%









Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)





204.2





214.3





(4.7)%





173.7





17.5%





753.4





807.2





(6.7)%









Operating Margin





23.3%





23.5%





-0.2 p.p





20.3%





3.0 p.p





21.9%





23.4%





-1.5 p.p









Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)





166.2





187.7





(11.5)%





146.0





13.8%





608.5





514.1





18.4%









Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)





166.2





184.3





(9.8)%





146.0





13.8%





608.5





671.0





(9.3)%









Basic EPS (US$)





3.99





4.45





(10.5)%





3.50





13.9%





14.56





12.78





13.9%









Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)





3.99





4.37





(8.9)%





3.50





13.9%





14.56





16.68





(12.7)%









Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)





41,696





42,150





(1.1) %





41,728





(0.1)%





41,796





40,228





3.9%













(1)





Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.















FULL 4Q24 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:











https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results











4Q24 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST













Date:







February 13, 2025











Time:







11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)











Join by phone:











https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3d3cbd8e7b2244fdad7627b4aa596d8a















Webcast (listen-only):











https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations















Speakers:







Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer













José Montero, Chief Financial Officer















About Copa Holdings









Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit:









www.copaair.com









.









CONTACT:



Copa Holdings S.A.







Investor Relations:







Ph: 011 507 304-2774









www.copaair.com





(IR section)







This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.







CPA-G











Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated statement of profit or loss









(In US$ thousands)

















Unaudited









Unaudited









%









Unaudited









%









Unaudited









Audited









%

















4Q24









4Q23









Change









3Q24









Change









YTD24









YTD23









Change













Operating Revenues











































Passenger revenue





833,189





875,257





(4.8%)





818,381





1.8%





3,291,793





3,316,362





(0.7%)









Cargo and mail revenue





28,966





26,534





9.2%





24,446





18.5%





100,507





97,105





3.5%









Other operating revenue





14,896





11,049





34.8%





11,881





25.4%





52,330





43,538





20.2%











Total Operating Revenue









877,052









912,840









(3.9





%)









854,708









2.6





%









3,444,629









3,457,005









(0.4





%)





















































Operating Expenses











































Fuel





219,232





264,166





(17.0%)





238,714





(8.2%)





949,309





995,862





(4.7%)









Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses





123,575





119,669





3.3%





117,877





4.8%





470,644





436,526





7.8%









Passenger servicing





25,748





24,148





6.6%





26,232





(1.8%)





109,243





89,146





22.5%









Airport facilities and handling charges





64,655





59,010





9.6%





65,029





(0.6%)





252,798





221,878





13.9%









Sales and distribution





50,548





55,111





(8.3%)





49,716





1.7%





207,968





227,171





(8.5%)









Maintenance, materials and repairs





34,567





31,276





10.5%





34,860





(0.8%)





105,936





132,531





(20.1%)









Depreciation and amortization





85,085





80,261





6.0%





82,797





2.8%





330,710





306,114





8.0%









Flight operations





34,675





27,987





23.9%





31,901





8.7%





129,521





109,892





17.9%









Other operating and administrative expenses





34,778





36,875





(5.7%)





33,871





2.7%





135,110





130,656





3.4%











Total Operating Expense









672,862









698,504









(3.7





%)









680,998









(1.2





%)









2,691,238









2,649,777









1.6





%





















































Operating Profit/(Loss)









204,190









214,335









(4.7





%)









173,710









17.5





%









753,392









807,228









(6.7





%)





















































Non-operating Income (Expense):











































Finance cost





(21,498)





(20,408)





5.3%





(23,523)





(8.6%)





(84,493)





(158,216)





(46.6%)









Finance income





16,064





14,289





12.4%





15,565





3.2%





58,912





50,209





17.3%









Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations





(11,489)





(272)





4125.5%





(2,491)





361.1%





(33,991)





3,076





(1205.0%)









Net change in fair value of derivatives





2,706





—





—%





(762)





(455.0%)





4,469





(98,347)





(104.5%)









Other non-operating income (expense)





(501)





3,126





(116.0%)





6,787





(107.4%)





7,940





7,153





11.0%











Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)









(14,718





)









(3,264





)









350.9





%









(4,425





)









232.6





%









(47,163





)









(196,126





)









(76.0





%)





















































Profit before taxes









189,471









211,071









(10.2





%)









169,285









11.9





%









706,229









611,102









15.6





%



















































Income tax expense





(23,290)





(23,378)





(0.4%)





(23,259)





0.1%





(97,703)





(97,004)





0.7%



















































Net Profit/(Loss)









166,182









187,693









(11.5





%)









146,026









13.8





%









608,526









514,098









18.4





%

















Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated statement of financial position









(In US$ thousands)

















December 2024









December 2023













ASSETS









(Unaudited)









(Audited)











Cash and cash equivalents





613,313





206,375









Short-term investments





585,919





708,809











Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments









1,199,232









915,184











Accounts receivable, net





166,014





156,720









Accounts receivable from related parties





2,976





2,527









Expendable parts and supplies, net





132,341





116,604









Prepaid expenses





42,926





44,635









Prepaid income tax





11,712





66









Other current assets





21,711





32,227















377,681









352,780













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS









1,576,913









1,267,963











Long-term investments





248,936





258,934









Long-term prepaid expenses





8,237





9,633









Property and equipment, net





3,458,261





3,238,632









Right of use assets





309,302





281,146









Intangible, net





96,754





87,986









Net defined benefit assets





1,058





5,346









Deferred tax assets





20,736





30,148









Other Non-Current Assets





22,113





17,048











TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS









4,165,397









3,928,872













TOTAL ASSETS









5,742,310









5,196,836













LIABILITIES



















Loans and borrowings





254,854





222,430









Current portion of lease liability





59,103





68,304









Accounts payable





227,095





182,303









Accounts payable to related parties





1,624





1,228









Air traffic liability





616,105





611,856









Frequent flyer deferred revenue





139,423





124,815









Taxes Payable





55,505





44,210









Accrued expenses payable





62,673





64,940









Income tax payable





9,828





26,741









Other Current Liabilities





1,272





1,403











TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES









1,427,482









1,348,229



























Loans and borrowings long-term





1,415,953





1,240,261









Lease Liability





270,594





215,353









Deferred tax Liabilities





37,497





36,369









Other long - term liabilities





217,626





234,474











TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









1,941,670









1,726,457













TOTAL LIABILITIES









3,369,152









3,074,685













EQUITY



















Class A - 34,195,704 issued and 30,234,831 outstanding





23,244





23,201









Class B - 10,938,125





7,466





7,466









Additional Paid-In Capital





214,542





209,102









Treasury Stock





(291,438)





(204,130)









Retained Earnings





1,826,565





1,581,739









Net profit





608,526





514,098









Other comprehensive loss





(15,748)





(9,326)











TOTAL EQUITY









2,373,158









2,122,150













TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES









5,742,310









5,196,836

















Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated statement of cash flows









For the twelve months ended









(In US$ thousands)

















2024









2023









2022

















(Unaudited)









(Audited)









(Audited)











Cash flow from operating activities









969,729









1,020,974









737,188









Cash flow (used in) investing activities









(343,142)









(542,995)









(552,151)









Cash flow (used in) financing activities









(219,649)









(394,028)









(273,694)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













406,938













83,951













(88,657





)











Cash and cash equivalents at January 1









206,375









122,424









211,081











Cash and cash equivalents at December 31









$









613,313









$









206,375









$









122,424































Short-term investments









585,919









708,809









812,323









Long-term investments









248,936









258,934









202,056











Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31









$









1,448,168









$









1,174,119









$









1,136,803

















Copa Holdings, S.A.









NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION









This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:













Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit









4Q24









4Q23









3Q24









YTD24









YTD23







































Net Profit as Reported





$





166,182





$





187,693





$





146,026





$





608,526





$





514,098









Interest expense related to the settlement of the convertible notes





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





64,894









Net change in fair value of derivatives





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





—





$





98,347









Net change in fair value of financial investments





$





—





$





(3,372)





$





—





$





—





$





(6,349)











Adjusted Net Profit









$









166,182









$









184,321









$









146,026









$









608,526









$









670,990









































Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS









4Q24









4Q23









3Q24









YTD24









YTD23







































Adjusted Net Profit





$





166,182





$





184,321





$





146,026





$





608,526





$





670,990









Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS









41,696









42,150









41,728









41,796









40,228











Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)









$









3.99









$









4.37









$









3.50









$









14.56









$









16.68









































Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM

































Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)









4Q24









4Q23









3Q24









YTD24









YTD23







































Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)









8.7









9.7









8.7









8.9









9.6









Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)









2.8









3.7









3.1









3.2









3.6











Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)













5.9













6.0













5.7













5.8













6.0









