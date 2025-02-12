Copa Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Copa Holdings reported Q4 2024 net profit of $166.2 million and full-year profit of $608.5 million.
Copa Holdings, S.A. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year, revealing a net profit of $166.2 million for 4Q24, and $608.5 million for the entire year, a decrease compared to the previous year’s adjusted profits. The operating profit for 4Q24 was $204.2 million with a margin of 23.3%, while the full year operating profit was $753.4 million, reflecting a decline in margins from 2023. Passenger capacity rose by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, but the revenue per available seat mile fell by 10.4%. The company has maintained a strong cash position of about $1.4 billion, representing 42% of last year’s revenue, and ended 2024 with a total debt of $2 billion. Additionally, Copa Airlines was recognized for its punctuality in 2024, and Peter Donkersloot was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2025. A quarterly dividend of $1.61 per share was also approved by the Board of Directors.
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$166.2 million for 4Q24 and US$608.5 million for the full year 2024, indicating strong overall financial performance.
- The Company maintained a significant cash position with approximately US$1.4 billion at year-end, representing 42% of the last twelve months' revenues, which provides financial stability.
- The Board approved a quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share for 2025, maintaining the same level as the previous year, which is a positive signal for shareholders.
- Copa Airlines was recognized for its on-time performance, being named the most on-time airline in Latin America and the third best in the world for the year 2024, reinforcing its industry leadership.
- Net profit for 4Q24 decreased by 11.5% compared to 4Q23, raising concerns about the company's profitability trends.
- Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 10.4% in 4Q24 compared to the same period last year, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.
- Year-over-year adjusted net profit and adjusted basic EPS showed significant declines of 9.3% and 12.7% respectively, signaling a potential weakening in financial performance.
What were Copa Holdings' net profit figures for 4Q24 and full year 2024?
Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$166.2 million for 4Q24 and US$608.5 million for the full year 2024.
How did Copa Holdings perform in terms of operating profit in 2024?
The company reported an operating profit of US$204.2 million in 4Q24 and US$753.4 million for the entire year 2024.
What was the change in capacity for Copa Holdings in 4Q24?
Copa Holdings saw a 7.2% increase in capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), in 4Q24 compared to 4Q23.
What is the 2025 quarterly dividend for Copa Holdings?
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share for 2025, maintaining last year's dividend.
Who has been appointed as the new CFO of Copa Holdings?
Peter Donkersloot has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 10, 2025, bringing over 20 years of experience.
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $CPA stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 514,881 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,247,742
- CITIGROUP INC removed 495,818 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,572,485
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 455,382 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,733,046
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 433,670 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,695,592
- WISHBONE MANAGEMENT, LP added 420,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,412,800
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 237,888 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,323,409
- CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 229,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,194,824
Full Release
PANAMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (4Q24) and the full year 2024. The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$166.2 million or US$3.99 per share for 4Q24. For the full year 2024, the Company reported a net profit of US$608.5 million or US$14.56 per share, compared to a full-year adjusted net profit of US$671.0 million or US$16.68 per share in 2023.
The Company reported an operating profit of US$204.2 million and an operating margin of 23.3% for the quarter. For the full year 2024, the Company reported an operating profit of US$753.4 million and an operating margin of 21.9%, compared to a full-year operating profit of US$807.2 million and an operating margin of 23.4% in 2023.
Capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 7.2% in 4Q24 compared to 4Q23.
Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) came in at 5.9 cents in the quarter, a decrease of 2.6% when compared to 4Q23.
Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents in the quarter, a 10.4% decrease compared to 4Q23.
The Company ended the year with approximately US$1.4 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 42% of the last twelve months’ revenues.
The Company closed the year with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$2.0 billion, while the Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.
In 2024, the Company repurchased US$87 million worth of shares under its ongoing US$200 million share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors. This represents approximately 2% of the Company’s total outstanding shares as of year-end 2024.
During the fourth quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, ending the year with a consolidated fleet of 112 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 32 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, 3 Boeing 737 MAX 8, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.
Subsequent Events
On February 12, 2025, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2025 quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share, maintaining last year’s dividend payment. Dividends will be distributed in March, June, September, and December. The first quarterly dividend will be paid on March 14, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2024.
In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium for the tenth time as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2024. Copa Airlines’ on-time performance of 88.2% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas and the third best in the world, reaffirming its position as one of the leading airlines in the industry.
After an extensive internal and external search, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Donkersloot as Chief Financial Officer effective March 10, 2025. Currently Copa’s Vice President of Human Resources, Peter brings over 20 years of international experience across the Americas, serving as General Manager for various companies across the continent and holding key positions in Commercial, Operations, Logistics, Risk Assessment, and Financial Planning. Peter holds a Global MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).
Consolidated Financial
& Operating Highlights
4Q24
4Q23
Variance Vs 4Q23
3Q24
Variance Vs 3Q24
YTD24
YTD23
Variance Vs YTD23
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
3,444
3,310
4.0%
3,449
(0.2)%
13,467
12,442
8.2%
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
5,168
4,930
4.8%
5,187
(0.4)%
20,115
18,566
8.3%
RPMs (millions)
6,682
6,263
6.7%
6,711
(0.4)%
25,966
24,052
8.0%
ASMs (millions)
7,747
7,228
7.2%
7,785
(0.5)%
30,077
27,700
8.6%
Load Factor
86.3%
86.7%
-0.4 p.p
86.2%
0.1 p.p
86.3%
86.8%
-0.5 p.p
Yield (US$ Cents)
12.5
14.0
(10.8)%
12.2
2.3%
12.7
13.8
(8.1)%
PRASM (US$ Cents)
10.8
12.1
(11.2)%
10.5
2.3%
10.9
12.0
(8.6)%
RASM (US$ Cents)
11.3
12.6
(10.4)%
11.0
3.1%
11.5
12.5
(8.2)%
CASM (US$ Cents)
8.7
9.7
(10.1)%
8.7
(0.7)%
8.9
9.6
(6.5)%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
5.9
6.0
(2.6)%
5.7
3.1%
5.8
6.0
(3.0)%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
91.2
85.6
6.5%
91.3
(0.1)%
354.5
327.6
8.2%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
2.38
3.08
(22.6)%
2.60
(8.3)%
2.66
3.02
(11.9)%
Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,940
1,892
2.6%
1,946
(0.3)%
1,928
1,933
(0.3)%
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,260
1,229
2.6%
1,267
(0.6)%
1,257
1,251
0.5%
Departures
37,596
36,207
3.8%
37,478
0.3%
146,607
137,044
7.0%
Block Hours
121,549
115,118
5.6%
120,975
0.5%
470,751
438,913
7.3%
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)
12.0
11.9
0.1%
12.0
—%
11.9
11.9
(0.4)%
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
877.1
912.8
(3.9)%
854.7
2.6%
3,444.6
3,457.0
(0.4)%
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
204.2
214.3
(4.7)%
173.7
17.5%
753.4
807.2
(6.7)%
Operating Margin
23.3%
23.5%
-0.2 p.p
20.3%
3.0 p.p
21.9%
23.4%
-1.5 p.p
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
166.2
187.7
(11.5)%
146.0
13.8%
608.5
514.1
18.4%
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
166.2
184.3
(9.8)%
146.0
13.8%
608.5
671.0
(9.3)%
Basic EPS (US$)
3.99
4.45
(10.5)%
3.50
13.9%
14.56
12.78
13.9%
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
3.99
4.37
(8.9)%
3.50
13.9%
14.56
16.68
(12.7)%
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
41,696
42,150
(1.1) %
41,728
(0.1)%
41,796
40,228
3.9%
(1)
Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
FULL 4Q24 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
4Q24 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Date:
February 13, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
Join by phone:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3d3cbd8e7b2244fdad7627b4aa596d8a
Webcast (listen-only):
https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations
Speakers:
Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit:
www.copaair.com
.
CONTACT:
Copa Holdings S.A.
Investor Relations:
Ph: 011 507 304-2774
www.copaair.com
(IR section)
This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.
CPA-G
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In US$ thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
Audited
%
4Q24
4Q23
Change
3Q24
Change
YTD24
YTD23
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
833,189
875,257
(4.8%)
818,381
1.8%
3,291,793
3,316,362
(0.7%)
Cargo and mail revenue
28,966
26,534
9.2%
24,446
18.5%
100,507
97,105
3.5%
Other operating revenue
14,896
11,049
34.8%
11,881
25.4%
52,330
43,538
20.2%
Total Operating Revenue
877,052
912,840
(3.9
%)
854,708
2.6
%
3,444,629
3,457,005
(0.4
%)
Operating Expenses
Fuel
219,232
264,166
(17.0%)
238,714
(8.2%)
949,309
995,862
(4.7%)
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
123,575
119,669
3.3%
117,877
4.8%
470,644
436,526
7.8%
Passenger servicing
25,748
24,148
6.6%
26,232
(1.8%)
109,243
89,146
22.5%
Airport facilities and handling charges
64,655
59,010
9.6%
65,029
(0.6%)
252,798
221,878
13.9%
Sales and distribution
50,548
55,111
(8.3%)
49,716
1.7%
207,968
227,171
(8.5%)
Maintenance, materials and repairs
34,567
31,276
10.5%
34,860
(0.8%)
105,936
132,531
(20.1%)
Depreciation and amortization
85,085
80,261
6.0%
82,797
2.8%
330,710
306,114
8.0%
Flight operations
34,675
27,987
23.9%
31,901
8.7%
129,521
109,892
17.9%
Other operating and administrative expenses
34,778
36,875
(5.7%)
33,871
2.7%
135,110
130,656
3.4%
Total Operating Expense
672,862
698,504
(3.7
%)
680,998
(1.2
%)
2,691,238
2,649,777
1.6
%
Operating Profit/(Loss)
204,190
214,335
(4.7
%)
173,710
17.5
%
753,392
807,228
(6.7
%)
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(21,498)
(20,408)
5.3%
(23,523)
(8.6%)
(84,493)
(158,216)
(46.6%)
Finance income
16,064
14,289
12.4%
15,565
3.2%
58,912
50,209
17.3%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
(11,489)
(272)
4125.5%
(2,491)
361.1%
(33,991)
3,076
(1205.0%)
Net change in fair value of derivatives
2,706
—
—%
(762)
(455.0%)
4,469
(98,347)
(104.5%)
Other non-operating income (expense)
(501)
3,126
(116.0%)
6,787
(107.4%)
7,940
7,153
11.0%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(14,718
)
(3,264
)
350.9
%
(4,425
)
232.6
%
(47,163
)
(196,126
)
(76.0
%)
Profit before taxes
189,471
211,071
(10.2
%)
169,285
11.9
%
706,229
611,102
15.6
%
Income tax expense
(23,290)
(23,378)
(0.4%)
(23,259)
0.1%
(97,703)
(97,004)
0.7%
Net Profit/(Loss)
166,182
187,693
(11.5
%)
146,026
13.8
%
608,526
514,098
18.4
%
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(In US$ thousands)
December 2024
December 2023
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents
613,313
206,375
Short-term investments
585,919
708,809
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
1,199,232
915,184
Accounts receivable, net
166,014
156,720
Accounts receivable from related parties
2,976
2,527
Expendable parts and supplies, net
132,341
116,604
Prepaid expenses
42,926
44,635
Prepaid income tax
11,712
66
Other current assets
21,711
32,227
377,681
352,780
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,576,913
1,267,963
Long-term investments
248,936
258,934
Long-term prepaid expenses
8,237
9,633
Property and equipment, net
3,458,261
3,238,632
Right of use assets
309,302
281,146
Intangible, net
96,754
87,986
Net defined benefit assets
1,058
5,346
Deferred tax assets
20,736
30,148
Other Non-Current Assets
22,113
17,048
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
4,165,397
3,928,872
TOTAL ASSETS
5,742,310
5,196,836
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
254,854
222,430
Current portion of lease liability
59,103
68,304
Accounts payable
227,095
182,303
Accounts payable to related parties
1,624
1,228
Air traffic liability
616,105
611,856
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
139,423
124,815
Taxes Payable
55,505
44,210
Accrued expenses payable
62,673
64,940
Income tax payable
9,828
26,741
Other Current Liabilities
1,272
1,403
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,427,482
1,348,229
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,415,953
1,240,261
Lease Liability
270,594
215,353
Deferred tax Liabilities
37,497
36,369
Other long - term liabilities
217,626
234,474
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,941,670
1,726,457
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,369,152
3,074,685
EQUITY
Class A - 34,195,704 issued and 30,234,831 outstanding
23,244
23,201
Class B - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
214,542
209,102
Treasury Stock
(291,438)
(204,130)
Retained Earnings
1,826,565
1,581,739
Net profit
608,526
514,098
Other comprehensive loss
(15,748)
(9,326)
TOTAL EQUITY
2,373,158
2,122,150
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
5,742,310
5,196,836
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the twelve months ended
(In US$ thousands)
2024
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Cash flow from operating activities
969,729
1,020,974
737,188
Cash flow (used in) investing activities
(343,142)
(542,995)
(552,151)
Cash flow (used in) financing activities
(219,649)
(394,028)
(273,694)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
406,938
83,951
(88,657
)
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
206,375
122,424
211,081
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
$
613,313
$
206,375
$
122,424
Short-term investments
585,919
708,809
812,323
Long-term investments
248,936
258,934
202,056
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31
$
1,448,168
$
1,174,119
$
1,136,803
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit
4Q24
4Q23
3Q24
YTD24
YTD23
Net Profit as Reported
$
166,182
$
187,693
$
146,026
$
608,526
$
514,098
Interest expense related to the settlement of the convertible notes
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
64,894
Net change in fair value of derivatives
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
98,347
Net change in fair value of financial investments
$
—
$
(3,372)
$
—
$
—
$
(6,349)
Adjusted Net Profit
$
166,182
$
184,321
$
146,026
$
608,526
$
670,990
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
4Q24
4Q23
3Q24
YTD24
YTD23
Adjusted Net Profit
$
166,182
$
184,321
$
146,026
$
608,526
$
670,990
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
41,696
42,150
41,728
41,796
40,228
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$
3.99
$
4.37
$
3.50
$
14.56
$
16.68
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
4Q24
4Q23
3Q24
YTD24
YTD23
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
8.7
9.7
8.7
8.9
9.6
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
2.8
3.7
3.1
3.2
3.6
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
5.9
6.0
5.7
5.8
6.0
