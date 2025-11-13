Copa Holdings to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 20, after market close.

The bottom-line estimates for CPA’s third-quarter 2025 have been revised downward by 0.25% in the past 60 days to $4.03 per share.Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $915 million, indicating a 7.1% year-over-year growth.

Copa Holdings has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 7.27%.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and EPS Surprise

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-eps-surprise | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for Copa Holdings this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced CPA’s Q3 Performance

The top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been bolstered by the improvement in air-travel demand, boosting the company’s prospects.

In order to cater to this improvement, CPA is boosting its capacity. For 2025, CPA expects consolidated capacity to grow 7-8% year over year, and the operating margin is expected to be in the range of 21-23%. The load factor for 2025 is expected to be 87% (higher than 86.3% reported in 2024).

Passenger revenues, which account for the bulk of the top line, are likely to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter. Our estimate for passenger revenues is pegged at $875.4 million, up 7% compared with the third-quarter 2024 actuals. Meanwhile, estimates for revenues from the cargo and mail segment are pegged at $27.6 million, indicating an increase of 12.8% year over year.

On the contrary, CPA expects to continue experiencing increased cost pressure from wages, salaries, benefits and other employee expenses, airport facilities and handling charges. We expect operating costs to increase 6% in third-quarter 2025 from third-quarter 2024 actuals, led by the 10% rise in wages, salaries, benefits and other employee expenses, and 7.9% rise in airport facilities and handling charges.

What Our Model Says About CPA

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Copa Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Copa Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Highlights of CPA’s Q2 Earnings

Copa Holdings reported solid second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings per share of $3.61 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 and improved 25.3% year over year. Revenues of $842.60 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $834.8 million and inched up 2.8% year over year, due to an 8% increase in onboard passengers.

Q3 Performances of Some Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 and improved 18.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion and were down 0.5% year over year. JBHT’s third-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 1% and 4% decline in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a decrease in load volume of 8% and 1% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), respectively, and 8% fewer stops in Final Mile Services (FMS). These items were partially offset by a 3 % improvement in DCS productivity, 9% increase in revenue per load in ICS and 14% load growth in JBT. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell less than 1% year over year.

