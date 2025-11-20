Copa Holdings' Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenue Miss

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.20, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 and improved 20% year over year. Revenues of $913.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915 million and inched up 6.8% year over year.

Passenger revenues (which contributed 94.3% to the top line) grew 5.2% year over year to $861.33 million. The upside was owing to an 8% year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), partially offset by a 2.6% decrease in yield.

Cargo and mail revenues of $29.68 million grew 21.4% year over year, owing to higher cargo volumes. Other operating revenues of $22.13 million improved 86.3% year over year, owing to increased ConnectMiles revenues from the renewal of a co-branded credit card agreement.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

CPA’s Other Financial Details

On a consolidated basis, Copa Holdings’ traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) grew 8% and capacity (measured in available seat miles) increased 5.8% from the year-ago quarter. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 1.8 percentage points to 88% in the reported quarter.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile dipped 0.5% year over year to 10.5 cents. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) grew 1% year over year to 11.1 cents. Cost per available seat mile dipped 2.7% year over year. Excluding fuel, the metric fell 0.8% year over year. The average fuel price per gallon decreased 6.1% year over year to $2.44.

Total operating expenses increased 2.9% year over year to $700.84 million, owing to capacity growth, partially offset by lower fuel and maintenance costs.

Expenses on wages, salaries, benefits and other employee expenses rose 5.4% year over year. Sales and distribution costs increased 6.6% year over year. Passenger servicing costs grew 4.8% from the year-ago quarter. Airport facilities and handling charges grew 8.8% year over year. Other operating and administrative expenses increased 3.5% from the third quarter of 2024.

Copa Holdings exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $248.82 million compared with $236.17 million at the prior-quarter end.

During the third quarter of 2025, CPA took delivery of five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and added a second Boeing 737-800 freighter under an operating lease agreement.

CPA’s management expects consolidated capacity to grow 8% (prior view: up 7-8%) year over year, and the operating margin is expected to be in the range of 22-23% (prior view: 21-23%). The fuel cost is expected to be $2.47 per gallon (prior view: $2.45).

RASM is still expected to be 11.2 cents. The load factor for the current year is expected to be 87%. Non-fuel unit costs are anticipated to be 5.8 cents.

Preliminarily, for 2026, CPA currently anticipates its capacity to grow by almost 11-13% on a year-over-year basis, with unit costs excluding fuel (Ex-Fuel CASM) expected to be in the range of 5.7 to 5.8 cents.

Copa Holdings expects to end 2025 with 124 aircraft (prior view: 125 aircraft) and 2026 with 132 aircraft (prior view: 131 aircraft).

Currently, CPA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 and improved 18.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion and were down 0.5% year over year. JBHT’s third-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 1% and 4% decline in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a decrease in load volume of 8% and 1% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), and 8% fewer stops in Final Mile Services (FMS). These items were partially offset by a 3 % improvement in DCS productivity, a 9% increase in revenue per load in ICS and 14% load growth in JBT. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell less than 1% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.78 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 but declined 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.25 and $2.75.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 billion but increased 2.6% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.7% of the top line) increased 1.9% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 48,382 passengers in the third quarter, up 6.2% year over year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.