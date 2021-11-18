Stocks
CPA

Copa Holdings Posts Q3 Beat; Shares Gain 3.1% After-Hours

Contributor
Devina Lohia TipRanks
Published

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) jumped 3.1% during Wednesday’s extended trading session after the airlines company delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.

Q3 Performance

Notably, adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share significantly beat analysts’ expectations of $0.11 per share, and an adjusted loss of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. See Copa Holdings stock charts on TipRanks)

Further, revenues jumped 46.3% sequentially to $445 million, exceeding consensus estimates of $371.6 million. Notably, revenues were down 37% against the corresponding pre-pandemic period in 2019.

Measured in available seat miles (ASMs), flight operations came in at 68.9% of the capacity flown during the same period in 2019.

Three new destinations were added during the quarter and are expected to start operations in December 2021. These are Atlanta in the U.S., Armenia, and Cucuta in Colombia

Analysts Recommendation

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys. The average Copa Holdings price target of $102.50 implies 42.8% downside potential to current levels.

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on CPA, compared to a sector average of 68%.

Related News:
Uber Restarts Shared Rides; Shares Rise 5%
Qualcomm Posts New Long-Term Growth Targets and Guidance
HP Inc. Raises Quarterly Dividend by 28.2%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPA

Latest Stocks Videos

    Investing Strategies: Upstart CEO Talks Outlook, Growth Drivers In AI Lending As UPST Stock Takes Hit

    Shares of artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart took a hit after reporting Q3 earnings, despite issuing an estimate-beating report that showed growth of roughly 250% on both the top and bottom lines.

    Nov 11, 2021

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular