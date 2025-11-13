Copa Holdings' October 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

Copa Holdings, S.A.CPA, based in Panama City, Panama, is gaining from upbeat passenger volumes. The latest positive update from the Latin American carrier came when it reported robust traffic numbers for October 2025 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of air traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in October.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In October, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 9.6% year over year. RPM improved 9.3% year over year. Although traffic improved year over year, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 87.2% from 87.4% in October 2024.

CPA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

October 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from Copa Holdings, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for October 2025 are LATAM Airlines Group (LTM and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for October 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 7.4% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 13.2% increase in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic capacity (where four new routes were launched during the month) and a 7.2% increase in international operations (which included the inauguration of the route between Sao Paulo (Guarulhos) in Brazil and Cordoba in Argentina).

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in RPK, increased 7.2% year over year, with growth across all segments. LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic market recorded year-over-year growth of 14.8%. The consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) for October 2025 fell to 85.5% from 85.7% in October 2024.

During the month, LATAM Airlinestransported almost 7.7 million passengers, an increase of 7.7% year over year. Year to date, LATAM Airlines has transported 72.2 million passengers across its network.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for October 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for October 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.2 million in October 2025, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase. The September load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 93% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. RYAAY operated more than 107,000 flights in October2025.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.